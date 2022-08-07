House prices in Harrogate have gone down by an average of over £6,000 in the month of May, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in May 2022 average house prices in Harrogate reached £326,122.

This was down from £332,641 in April, representing a 2.0 per cent decrease. In the last 12 months it has risen by 7.4 per cent.

How much have house prices decreased in Harrogate?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw a decrease.

Detached houses - Down to £544,974 from £556,354 in April

- Down to £544,974 from £556,354 in April Semi-detached houses - Down to £320,307 from £326,659 in April

- Down to £320,307 from £326,659 in April Terraced houses - Down to £260,586 from £264,872 in April

- Down to £260,586 from £264,872 in April Flats - Down to £184,465 from £189,025 in April

How do Harrogate house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the fall in prices this month, Harrogate is still above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £283,496 in May.

In cash terms, the average house price in May was £32,210 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 12.8 per cent in May 2022. Prices were up by 1.2 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Harrogate are the most expensive for average house prices.