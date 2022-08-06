House prices in East Riding of Yorkshire have gone down by an average of over £300 in the month of May, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in May 2022 average house prices in East Riding of Yorkshire reached £216,802.

This was down from £217,183 in April, representing a 0.2 per cent decrease. In the last 12 months it has risen by 9.3 per cent.

How much have house prices decreased in East Riding of Yorkshire?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, some prices saw an increase despite the general fall.

Detached houses - Down to £323,717 from £324,699 in April

- Down to £323,717 from £324,699 in April Semi-detached houses - Down to £200,357 from £200,729 in April

- Down to £200,357 from £200,729 in April Terraced houses - Up to £160,678 from £160,395 in April

- Up to £160,678 from £160,395 in April Flats - Down to £105,786 from £106,450 in April

How do East Riding of Yorkshire house prices compare to the UK average?





The fall in prices this month means East Riding of Yorkshire is still below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £283,496 in May.

In cash terms, the average house price in May was £32,210 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 12.8 per cent in May 2022. Prices were up by 1.2 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Yorkshire and The Humber so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of East Riding of Yorkshire are the most expensive for average house prices.