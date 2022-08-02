A MAJOR road through North Yorkshire remains closed for a third day this morning after a sinkhole opened up.

The A64 at Rillington is closed both ways due to emergency water main repairs from High Street, outside the Coach and Horses Pub, to Sands Lane.

A sink hole has appeared in the road after a water main burst and it's affecting traffic between Malton and Sherburn.

A diversion is in place with traffic diverted from Staxton and Malton.

The road is closed in both directions between the B1248 near Scagglethorpe, Norton-on-Derwent and the B1249 near Willerby, Staxton.

A spokesperson for National Highways: Yorkshire, said: "Contractors are in attendance however, the road is expected to be closed for a considerable amount of time.

"Traffic is being diverted via local routes.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

"Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed.

"Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000."