EMERGENCY services have been called in after reports of a man in one of York's rivers.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 4.38am today (August 2) after reports of a man in the Ouse near Ouse Bridge in York city centre.
A spokesman for the service said: "York and Acomb crew rescued a man who had fallen into the river.
"Crews used swift water rescue equipment and techniques to get the man out of the water.
"He was left in the care of paramedics."
