POLICE are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man who has gone missing from his home.
Humberside Police officers are re-appealing four weeks after Patrick Harvey, 69, went missing from Kilsyth in Scotland.
He is believed to be in Bridlington in East Yorkshire and the force would appeal for anyone with any information to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 1051/04-07-22.
