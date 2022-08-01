Love Island 2022 is coming to an end as four couples will go head to head to be crowned the winners during tonight’s live final.

The final episode of the ITV dating series will see Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and Indiyah Pollack and Dami Hope battle it out for the title and to take home the £50,000 prize.

Last night, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard just missed out on a place in the final as they were dumped from the villa following a public vote.

When is the Love Island 2022 final?





The Love Island final airs tonight, August 1, having been aired for exactly 8 weeks. This season saw the public choose who the islanders would initially couple up with.

Tasha and Andrew are the only couple picked by the public who are still together.

How to watch the Love Island final 2022?





Love Island airs every night at 9pm on ITV 2. You can also catch episodes on the ITV Hub. Tonight's episode will run until 10:35pm.

Episodes are then available the following morning on BritBox.

Who will win Love Island 2022?





Speculation has been rife over who could take home this year’s prize. According to PaddyPower, Ekin-Su and Davide are this year’s favourites to win, with Tasha and Andrew coming in second place.

The odds on the couples are as follows:

Davide Sanclimenti & Ekin-Su Culculoglu – 1/7

Andrew Le Page & Tasha Ghouri – 7/1

Luca Bish & Gemma Owen – 8/1

Dami Hope & Indiyah Polack – 16/1

