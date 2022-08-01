POLICE in North Yorkshire hope to deliver a faster and more sensitive service for rape and sexual assault victims with the launch of a new mobile digital forensic laboratory.
The force says its new digital triage van is kitted out with the most up-to-date, state of the art forensic equipment, able to perform phone/computer extractions and conduct digital examinations at a scene.
"The van is unmarked, which means it can visit a victim's home or a crime scene discreetly," said a spokesperson.
"It means officers can take the technology where they need it and to use it when they need it, allowing them to examine a range of devices at the earliest opportunity at any location and, when appropriate, return them immediately.
"This will help North Yorkshire Police to meet Government targets around rapid victim mobile phone examination and reduce the number of devices that need to be retained for further examination."
Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said the van was a 'huge asset' to the force.
“We recognise that we must do everything we possibly can to support and protect victims at the most distressing time of their lives, and we are confident this new mobile technology will help us do that."
