A WELL-LOVED music festival returned to Malton last Saturday (July 30).

The boutique family-friendly festival, Meadowfest, was held in the meadow between the River Derwent and the Talbot Hotel from 10am-10pm.

On the day there were performances from Yorkshire’s top talent including Alistair Griffin, Flatcap Carnival and party band HUGE!, before headliners The Feeling took to the stage.

After six years away from music, The Feeling quickly got the crowd moving.

The band roared through fan favourites ‘Fill My Little World’ and ‘Never Be Lonely’ along with music from their brand-new album ‘Loss. Hope. Love.’

They also paid homage to other artists, by performing a number of covers - closing the show with Queen’s ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’.

The Feeling returned after six years away from music Picture: Carole Piorot

The wet weather didn’t dampen the mood as festivalgoers reveled in the unique atmosphere of Malton’s natural amphitheater setting with their picnics, a range of street food stalls, undercover family entertainment and more.

This year, for the first time ever, attendees were able to bring their own picnics and soft drinks to the festival.

Visitors were spoiled for choice when it came to food and drink vendors, with the festival’s biggest offering to date available this year.

The site homed more bars than ever before, including two of the Yorkshire Bus Bars.

A whole range of food was on offer including pizza, cheese toasties, Indian dishes, barbecue pulled pork, as well as vegan and vegetarian options.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, festival director, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying the fantastic tunes and soaking up the unmatchable vibe with everyone in good spirits.

“We had an amazing line up, demonstrating some of the amazing talent that Yorkshire has to offer.

"It really was a superb event, and we are so grateful to everyone involved in putting this festival together, as well as a massive thank you to everyone who came down and enjoyed the buzz of Meadowfest.”

Tom went on to explain that he is now looking forward to the upcoming Malton Food Lovers Festival, which will take place from August 27-29.

More food and drink options than ever before were on offer at this year's Meadowfest Picture: milnerCreative

He said: “That’s not it for 2022! Malton Food Lovers Festival will return for the August Bank Holiday weekend for a three-day foodie extravaganza. Don’t miss it!”

This will be the second helping of Malton Food Lovers Festival, with the first of the series running from June 3-5.

Known as “Yorkshire’s Foodie Glastonbury,” the free family-friendly festival is one of the UK’s biggest free food and drink events and takes place all over Malton.

Meadowfest and Malton Food Lovers Festival are both organised by Visit Malton, which is run by the Fitzwilliam Malton Estate.

More information about Malton’s Food Lovers Festival can be found on Visit Malton’s website: www.visitmalton.com.