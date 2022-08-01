A RIVERSIDE festival is set to take place in a stunning location in York this weekend.

The Boatyard York, in Bishopthorpe is hosting its first summer festival on Saturday (August 6).

Situated just south of York and framed by a stunning river view, the festival will feature live music from local bands and musicians throughout the day and a tantalising array of street food to suit meat eaters and vegetarians alike.

The event will run from 11am - 7pm and

Organiser, Eva Brindley, said: "There will be wood-fired pizza on offer as well as summery drinks from the horsebox bar which, amongst other things, will be celebrating the G&T, with the gin being provided by our extremely local gin maker, Pink House Distillery - distilled in Bishopthorpe.

"A truly family-oriented day, we have a Punch & Judy show, face-painting, fare stalls and games, ping pong and volleyball so there will be something for everyone.

"Dogs are very welcome as usual and if the British summer doesn't deliver, we have a huge double peaked tipi where the party can still go ahead."

Inside one of the tipis at the Boatyard York Festival

The families behind the festival run nearby Bosun's Restaurant which will be open for food and drink along with the riverside cafe, Bosun's Oven.

Eva said there will aslo be canoe, kayak and day boat hire on the day with other activities including ping pong and volleyball.

The event is free entry for everyone.

Bosun's is situated close to the River Ouse at The Boatyard in Ferry Lane, Bishopthorpe, just downstream of the city and of Bishopthorpe Palace, home of the Archbishop of York.

Diners indoors and on the terrace outside enjoy stunning views of the river.

Bosun's is owned by two Bishopthorpe families, and it offers a brunch and evening menu.