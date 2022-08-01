HUNDREDS of people packed York Minster today to say a final farewell to one of the city’s own – broadcasting legend Harry Gration.

They included family, friends, invited guests - among them cricket legends Sir Geoffrey Boycott and Dickie Bird - and ordinary members of the public who simply wanted to pay their respects.

The service of thanksgiving for Harry’s life was led by the broadcaster’s own parish priest, Canon Richard Carew, the Vicar of Dringhouses.

A funeral service was always a chance to tell stories, Canon Carew said – and so this one proved.

The broadcaster’s widow Helen said that, to countless Yorkshire people, Harry had been a friend who shared their sitting room in the evening for the local news.

"We know that we shared him with many. But to us he was a husband, dad and daddy and we loved him totally," she said.

Earlier Mrs Gration, Harrison and Harvey followed the coffin which was carried into the centre of the Minster through the Great West Door, decked with white flowers.

It sat before the altar next to a table covered by the broadcaster's multiple awards and honours and with a floral tribute spelling out "Dad".

Harrison sang At The River by Aaron Copeland. Harvey said: “There’s only one Harry Gration! Love you forever, dad.”

Tributes were also paid by work colleagues and friends.

Look North presenter Amy Garcia spoke of the seven years she had sat beside Harry on the famous TV sofa.

"Harry was the heartbeat of the programme and head of the Look North family for four decades," she said.

Ms Garcia said Look North had received thousands of messages from well-wishers since his death. "He was their voic," she said. "He was on their side. He was their friend too."

Fellow presenter Keeley Donovan made to Camp Bastion to see Yorkshire soldiers serving in Afghanistan. “They all wanted to welcome him and clap him on the back!” she said.

Others spoke of the broadcaster’s love of sport – and how his eyes would light up at the mere mention of a cricket or football match.

Perhaps the most moving testament came from MP Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered MP Jo Cox.

She had only got to know Harry in awful circumstances following the murder of her sister, Kim said – but had never forgotten his warmth and compassion.

He interviewed her for the TV news. Kim, like the rest of her family, was bewildered by the level of media attention. “And he took me aside and said ‘look, Kim, we’re only doing this if you’re really sure’. That was Harry.”

Former archbishop of York Lord Sentamu told mourners that it was fitting the award-winning 71-year-old's funeral took place on Yorkshire Day as he gave the sermon for his "dear friend and fellow traveller".

After a blessing, the funeral procession left the Minster to the sound of WG ‘Snuffy’ Walden’s theme tune from TV’s The West Wing.

Outside, hundreds more people were waiting to pay their respects. They stood silent in the sun as the coffin emerged. Then, as the hearse moved quietly away, they broke into spontaneous applause.