DESPITE struggles to keep gardens looking more than just scorched earth in the recent heatwave, residents in Burn, near Selby, took on the challenge of the 50th annual ‘Burn in Bloom’ competition.
District Councillor Chris Pearson was the judge and the theme this year was ‘Care, Contrast and Colour’.
Cllr Pearson, accompanied by his wife Mrs Rita Pearson, Burn parish councillor Eileen Boldan and clerk Mary Farman, walked round the village judging entries and certificates and cups were presented in village pub, The Wheatsheaf.
First prize went to Brian and Freda Young, second to John and Denise Atkinson and third to Don Green.
The Wheatsheaf won the silver salver for best hanging baskets while Burn Chapel, Chris and Andrea Phillipson, Gill Howard and John and Jill Houston were awarded 'highly commended' certificates.
Burn parish council chairman Chris Phillipson said: “It was great to see a healthy number of entries this year, considering the extremes of weather we’ve had."
