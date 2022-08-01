A CELEBRATION of "all things geeky" returns to York later this month - with a range of media guests, movie scene attractions, costume characters and movie vehicles to enjoy.

Unleashed Events are back at York Racecourse hosting another fun and friendly event on all six floors of the Knavesmire Stand.

Sharon Hall, of Unleashed Events, said: “It is great to be back in York with our biggest event ever. This is the day that brings together an eclectic mix of all things geeky.

"If you are interested in sci-fi, superheroes, fantasy, anime, gaming, steampunk, cosplay, or any other geeky, pop-culture genre then you will find something connected to it at York Unleashed. We have got loads going on to see and do along with lots of activities to join in with.

"This is a great comic-con for families of all ages, to have fun with a group of friends or even if you just want to pop along on your own and mingle with like-minded geeks and enjoy the day."

Will Mellor, of the cult British sitcom ‘Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps’, will be at the event and available for fans to meet on the day. Joining Will is Game of Thrones actor, Tony Way, who worked alongside Ricky Gervais as Lenny in all three seasons of After Life as well as having the role of Ser Dontos Hollard in Game of Thrones.

Dylan Llewellyn may be the ‘wee English fellow’ in the popular sitcom Derry Girls. A treat for Star Wars fans is the opportunity to meet Samantha Alleyne, the first female Stormtrooper, Silas Carson, who plays a Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Munda and making a very rare appearance is John Fensom - the person inside the costume of TC-14, a protocol droid.

Billy Mansell - a great lover of comic conventions as it was attending as a cosplayer that kick started his acting career. All guests will be available at the event to meet, sign autographs and have pictures taken with.

Guests will be able to slide inbetween the pearly whites of the Amity Island giant, great white shark Jaws - or don a pair of 3D cinema glasses as they sit amongst the cute little Gremlins.

The photo opportunities don’t stop there as around the venue you will see loads of Superheroes along with Ghostbusters, Marvel Hulk Buster, Transformers Bumblebee, Iron Man and Spiderman.

As you wander around the building make sure you check out the impressive Lego display, join in with the table top gaming or have fun in the activity areas.

The event returns to York on August 28 between 11am - 5pm. Guests can pay on the door and food and drink will be available.