UPDATED 3.35PM: Both police vehicles have now left the scene.
POLICE are currently at an incident in a residential area just outside York city centre.
A police van arrived at a property in Margaret Street, off Walmgate, with its blue lights and siren on at about 3pm.
Officers went inside the property and a four wheel drive marked police vehicle is also parked up nearby.
We have approached North Yorkshire Police for comment and are waiting to hear back. We'll update the story when we do.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article