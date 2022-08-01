UPDATED 3.35PM: Both police vehicles have now left the scene.

POLICE are currently at an incident in a residential area just outside York city centre.

A police van arrived at a property in Margaret Street, off Walmgate, with its blue lights and siren on at about 3pm.

Officers went inside the property and a four wheel drive marked police vehicle is also parked up nearby.

We have approached North Yorkshire Police for comment and are waiting to hear back. We'll update the story when we do.

More to follow.