A FORMER York care home, which has been closed for four years, could be converted into affordable homes, on a self-build status, and ran as a co-operative.

York-based social housing provider YorSpace CLT Ltd is seeking to convert Morrell House at 388 Burton Stone Lane into 12 flats, and a 5-6 person House of multiple occupation.

The proposed development also seeks shared amenity facilities, such as a communal kitchen, laundry and dining space, and offices.

They would be let through a build-to-rent scheme.

City of York Council previously owned the site, which was home to 29 elderly, including those with dementia, until it sold the premises last year, which has been empty since 2018.

The planning application follows YorSpace gaining funding from central government along with its partners OpHouse, a York-based community self-build organisation, and the newly-formed Morrell House Co-operative.

Together, they have been working with City of York Council to develop the site, which has seen proposals developed through the York Design Week, community input from Sheffield University students and extensive consultation with the local community.

The plans for the 2415m2 site area include renovating and adapting the former Morrell House to create six one-bed flats, five two-bed flats, one three-bed flat and a four-bed flat for use as an HMO.

They replaced earlier plans to demolish the building in 2019, a plan that was withdrawn soon after.

The homes would be affordable, or intermediate rent social housing in a co-operative housing development.

They would be let to residents who became members of a fully mutual housing co-operative.

“The aim being to provide sustainable, affordable, modest housing for local residents,” said the application.

Permaculture and One Planet Living Principles have been incorporated into the design, it continued.

This means a ‘deep retrofit’ of the building with a focus on recycling. Other low-carbon and sustainable materials would also be used.

Furthermore, the development would feature an element of self-build and self-finish for the residents. This would help lower the total cost of the overall project, as well as allow the residents to personalise their properties.

The application said an inspection found the building, erected some 30 years ago, to be in relatively good repair

Inspection found building in relatively good condition, defects can be repaired.

Using the existing building would save on the cost of its demolition and reduce the new scheme’s environmental impact.

The flats would be built into the existing l-shapes of the building, with the community spaces in its other sections.

Car parking would be reduced from 11 spaces to 9, with two disabled spaces, and 16 bike spaces would be created.

The application added that the scheme would be in-keeping with the nearby residential areas. Using the existing building would save cost, new insulation and cladding would improve its appearance and deliver significant co2 savings compared to building 13 new-build flats.