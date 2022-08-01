YORK City Knights Ladies lost their first game of the Betfred Women’s Super League season after St Helens beat them 12-4.

St Helens began the game strongly and within the first minute had opened the scoring.

Tara-Jane Stanley fumbled a high kick from which Zoe Harris picked the ball up and touched down.

The Knights got back into the game with less than 10 minutes to go in the first half. Stanley offloaded to Ash Hyde after a dazzling run and Hyde was able to power over the line. Stanley was unable to improve the score.

Within the opening stages of the second half the Saints were able to further their lead.

After applying pressure on York, they created a gap in the defence that allowed Tara Jones to break through and score. The try was improved and St Helens took an eight-point lead.

The Saints held out for the win, with no further scores being made in the second half as York, who remain first in the table, fell to their first defeat in six games.