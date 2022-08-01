FOUR teenagers have been arrested after a burglary at a house in North Yorkshire today (August 1).

North Yorkshire police say the four have been arrested shortly after a burglary in a village near Harrogate.

A Police spokesman said: "Officers attended Spofforth after reports of a house break-in during the early hours of this morning.

"Within a couple of hours police arrested three 16-year-olds on suspicion of burglary and a fourth, aged 15, on suspicion of attempted burglary.

"All are currently in custody and the investigation is ongoing."