FOUR teenagers have been arrested after a burglary at a house in North Yorkshire today (August 1).
North Yorkshire police say the four have been arrested shortly after a burglary in a village near Harrogate.
A Police spokesman said: "Officers attended Spofforth after reports of a house break-in during the early hours of this morning.
"Within a couple of hours police arrested three 16-year-olds on suspicion of burglary and a fourth, aged 15, on suspicion of attempted burglary.
"All are currently in custody and the investigation is ongoing."
