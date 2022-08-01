HUNDREDS of people gathered outside York Minster today (Monday) to pay their respects to Yorkshire BBC television legend Harry Gration.

This morning - on Yorkshire Day (August 1) - a remembrance service was held in York Minster to celebrate the much-loved Yorkshire broadcaster’s life.

Members of the public were invited to pay their respects outside the Minster before the funeral service got underway inside, led by former Archbishop of York, Lord John Senatamu.

Part of the crowd outside York Minster paying respects to Harry Gration Picture: Emily Horner

The service began just after 11.30am, but by 10.15am a crowd had already begun to form.

One woman, who did not wish to be named, told The Press about her personal memories of Mr Gration.

She said: "I work at Barchester care home, and he came and hosted some activities and garden parties there, so I wanted to come and pay my respects to him here.

"I've also met him at Plunkets (a restaurant in High Petergate), and he was lovely and so down to earth, exactly how you'd imagine him."

The hearse arriving at York Minster Picture: Jon Noble of Press Camera Club

Another woman in the crowd added: "He was so lovely. I've been watching him on the television since I was this high” and gestured at her knee to indicate that she’s been a fan of his since she was a child.

At around 11.30am, the crowd had grown into hundreds. When the hearse arrived at the Minster it was greeted by a round of applause.

BBC Look North presenters Amy Garcia and Keeley Donovan Picture: PA

The crowd then fell quiet, with some onlookers shedding a tear, as the coffin was carried into the Minster, with flowers arranged to bear the word ‘Dad’.

Lord Senatamu and the current Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, came to greet the family by the vehicle, which included Mr Gration’s widow, Helen Gration, and his older children, including Harrison and Harvey Gration.

Retired English cricket umpire, Dickie Bird, with former Archbishop of York John Senatamu Picture: Jon Noble of Press Camera Club

One woman at the front of the crowd, who did not want to be named, said: "Even though I never met the man I wanted to come and pay my respects.

"I was watching the news when Amy Garcia had announced it (on BBC Look North), and it was so emotional and sudden.

The crowd as the hearse had stopped outside York Minster Picture: Emily Horner

"Bless his family and children, I think he's got six and one of them is only a young child.

"Its a nice sunny day for it, and it's lovely for it to be on Yorkshire Day, for a life long Yorkshire man and celeb."

Guests at the funeral itself included Harry Gration’s BBC Look North co-presenters, Amy Garcia and Keeley Donovan, retired English cricket umpire, Dickie Bird, and former England cricket legend Geoffrey Boycott.