THIS VIDEO from We are Yorkshire showcases the best that the county has to offer on Yorkshire day.

Ariel footage shows attractions such as the York Minster and the Yorkshire Dales.

It has been produced by We are Yorkshire, an initiative by Cllr George Jabbour, Councillor for the Helmsley and Sinnington division on North Yorkshire County Council.

The initiative supports Yorkshire businesses of all sizes that operate in the tourism industry.

More information about We are Yorkshire can be found online here: https://weareyorkshire.uk/