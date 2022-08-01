The A64 through Rillington is to remain closed until later this week after a burst water main caused significant damage to the road.

Yesterday (Sunday) the A64 was closed after a hole appeared in the road at the village crossroads.

Work is now underway to repair the road.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “The burst main, which has now been repaired, caused significant damage to the road. Our teams are working hard to minimise disruption while reinstating the road and we expect it to reopen later this week.

The A64 is closed in both directions between the B1248 near Scagglethorpe, Norton-on-Derwent and the B1249 near Willerby, Staxton with diversions in place.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Janet Sanderson, who represnts Rillington, said: "I was shocked to see the extent of the damage on the A64 yesterday. As our main trunk road to the coast this will be a major inconvenience to residents and communities alike. There will also be a knock on effect on our smaller surrounding villages as traffic is diverted to alternative routes. I have already received reports about speeding and frustrated drivers trying to make up for delays. Residents should report any incidents to the police. I feel very sorry for the impact on businesses however it was heartening to see reports from The Coach and Horses pulling together as this emergency situation developed. I understand Yorkshire Water were on site yesterday to start repair work, but as yet we do not have a completion date. I do hope every effort will be taken to ensure a speedy repair, good levels of communication and a practical approach to diversion routes."