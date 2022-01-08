Live

LIVE: Harry Gration's York Minster farewell service

By Emily Horner

  • The farewell service of BBC TV legend, Harry Gration, is held at York Minster today.
  • The service begins at 11.30am today.
  • It's Emily Horner, keeping you up to date with the latest on Harry Gration's remembrance service in York - email emily.horner@newsquest.co.uk or tweet us @YorkPress @EmilyAMHorner with your tributes.

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos