A MAJOR road through North Yorkshire remains closed this morning after a sinkhole opened up.
The A64 at Rillington is closed both ways due to emergency water main repairs from High Street, outside the Coach and Horses Pub, to Sands Lane.
A sink hole has appeared in the road after a water main burst and it's affecting traffic between Malton and Sherburn.
A diversion is in place with traffic diverted from Staxton and Malton.
More to follow.
