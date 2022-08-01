AN animal rescue has been carried out in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in just after 5pm last night to reports of a fox that had got stuck on the cycle path near Woodlea Avenue in Acomb in York.
A spokesman for the service said: "The animal was discovered by a pair of cyclists.
"Acomb fire crew released the fox, which had become stuck in plastic piping.
"It was released unharmed and is now on the run!"
