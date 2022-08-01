A FIRE at a child's playground in North Yorkshire was started deliberately.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at shortly before 6pm last night (July 31) to after reports of a fire at a play park in St John’s Mews in Selby.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Selby responded to reports of a small fire in the local playpark.

"The crew put the fire out using a bucket of water.

"The cause was deliberate."