MEMBERS of the public have been invited to pay their respects to Yorkshire television legend Harry Gration in York today (August 1).

A service is being held in York Minster starting at 11.30am on Yorkshire Day to celebrate the broadcaster's life.

The intention is for the cortège to travel down Leeman Road, over Lendal bridge, to come to rest in Duncombe Place by York Minster.

Members of the public are invited to pay their respects and it is anticipated to be exceptionally well-attended.

York Minster has said the service will be led by the Revd Canon Richard Carew, Vicar of the Church of St Edward the Confessor Dringhouses and the preacher will be the former Archbishop of York, Lord Sentamu.

Mr Gration, who lived in York, died suddenly on June 24 aged 71.

BBC Look North aired a special tribute episode to the presenter - who graced the show's red sofa for nearly four decades.

Harry's wife, Helen, has thanked people for their ‘many acts of kindness’ in the way they have remembered him.

She has also invited people who wanted to make donations to give to charity Myeloma UK in his memory.

“This is because Harry had myeloma – a type of blood cancer and a health matter unconnected to his death,” she said.

Mrs Gration posted a link to an online obituary page set up in her husband’s memory where donations can be made to Myeloma UK.

The page, hosted by funeral director JG Fielder & Son, says: “Harry's broadcasting career took him everywhere and allowed him to meet so many.

“He loved it. He was at his happiest making television that entertained.

“His talent was remarkable and his ability to connect with people shone through.

“As a family man, he always liked to be in the middle of everything and usually left a great mess behind! We miss him greatly.

“Harry's work for and with charities was an essential part of his life. He never said 'no' and would do everything he could to help.

“In lieu of flowers for his death and funeral service, we would be grateful if you would use any spare pennies on the fundraising here for Myeloma UK. Our sincere thanks for your help.”