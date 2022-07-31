THE A64 is expected to be closed for at least 24 hours at Rillington, near Malton, following a burst water main.

National Highways said tonight that the road was closed in both directions between the B1248 near Scagglethorpe, Norton-on-Derwent and the B1249 near Willerby, Staxton.

"Contractors are in attendance however, the road is expected to be closed for at least 24 hours," it said.

"Traffic is being diverted via local routes.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

The road had to be closed in both directions this afternoon - just as daytrippers were trying to return from a day at the coat - when a hole appeared in the road at the Rillington crossroads.

The hole began fillling with water and Yorkshire Water were in attendance along with North Yorkshire Police.

Staff at the Coach & Horses pub in Rillington were first alerted to the issue when they saw sandy coloured water in the road.

A man-hole cover appeared to lift up and within 10 minues there was water across the A64.

Staff managed to stop water coming into the pub but were forced to close for the rest of the day.

Bar tender Adele said customers had been very understanding.

"They have helped keep us going," she added.

Coastliner tweeted that because of the closure, its buses were unable to reach stops at Scagglethorpe and Rillington.