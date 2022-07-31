The A64 is closed through Rillington due to the road sinking.

Earlier this afternoon a hole appeared in the raod at the village crossroads.

The hole began fillling with water and Yorkshire Water are in attendance along with North Yorkshire Police.

A police spokesperson said: "As the road is now sinking we are going to have to close the A64 at Rillington.

"Please find alternate routes.

"We thank you for your patience."

Staff at the Coach & Horses pub in Rillington were first alerted to the issue when they saw sandy coloured water in the road.

A man-hole cover appeared to lift up and within 10 minues there was water across the A64.

Staff managed to stop water coming into the pub but have been forced to close for the rest of the day.

Bar tender Adele said customers had been very understanding.

"They have helped keep us going," she added.