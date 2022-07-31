THE A64 between Scarborough and Malton has been closed in both directions following a burst water main - just as daytrippers are trying to return from a day at the coast.

Earlier this afternoon, a hole appeared in the road at the Rillington crossroads.

The hole began fillling with water and Yorkshire Water are in attendance along with North Yorkshire Police.

National Highways Yorkshire tweeted: "The A64 in North Yorkshire is closed in both directions between the B1248 near Scagglethorpe Norton-on-Derwent and the B1249 near Willerby Staxton due to a burst water main.

"Contractors are in attendance. More information to follow shortly."

A police spokesperson said: "As the road is now sinking we are going to have to close the A64 at Rillington.

"Please find alternate routes.

"We thank you for your patience."

Staff at the Coach & Horses pub in Rillington were first alerted to the issue when they saw sandy coloured water in the road.

A man-hole cover appeared to lift up and within 10 minues there was water across the A64.

Staff managed to stop water coming into the pub but have been forced to close for the rest of the day.

Bar tender Adele said customers had been very understanding.

"They have helped keep us going," she added.

Coastliner tweeted that because of the closure, its buses were unable to reach stops at Scagglethorpe and Rillington.