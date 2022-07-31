A MAN and a woman were seriously injured in an assault at their home in York early today.
North Yorkshire Police said they were taken to hospital, where they both remain in a serious condition.
A spokesperson said police officers and the ambulance service were called to their home in Rosemary Court, Navigation Road, between Foss Islands Road and Walmgate, at 4.40am today.
"The suspect is described as a small white man in his early 20’s and of a slim build, with short brown hair styled to the side," they said.
"Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anyone in the area around the time of the incident or anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information which could help the investigation.
"Officers believe this is an isolated incident."
They said anyone who might be able to help with any information should please call the force on 101 quoting ref: 12220134138.
