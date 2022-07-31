A RUGBY club has paid tribute to two of the teenagers who were killed in an horrific crash on a North Yorkshire country road.
Wensleydale RUFC said it had heard the devastating news that 'two of our own, Aaron Bell and Louis Banks, had died in a car accident.'
It said: "Both lads started playing at Wensleydale aged 7 and last season Aaron became a regular in the senior squad scoring try’s for fun for both the 1st and 2nd team.
"You couldn’t find nicer lads than these two and were an absolute pleasure to coach. You will both be sorely missed and always a part of our club.
"Condolences to Aaron and Louis families, friends and teammates from everyone at WRUFC."
Three teenage boys were killed and a fourth was seriously injured when the car they were travelling was involved in a crash near Bedale on Friday evening.
