TWO men wielding a machete have stolen a rifle from a man who was out shooting rabbits.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at just after 10pm last Wednesday in Fulham Lane, Womersley, Selby.
A spokesperson said a man had been out shooting rabbits with permission when two people had jumped over a wall and threatened him with a machete.
"They have stolen his CF Moto Quadzilla quad bike, which was multicoloured black with camo style fairings," they said.
"His mini sprayer was also on the rear of the quad.
"They also took his Magic self-loading 22RF rifle."
Anyone with any information which could assist with the police investigation should phone 101, quoting reference: 12220132022.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here