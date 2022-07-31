YORK and North Yorkshire are to have a directly elected mayor for the first time, under an historic devolution deal to be signed today by a Government Minister.

The mayor will be part of a new combined authority across the region which will have more than half a billion pounds of Government funding to invest in areas such as transport, housing and education over the next 30 years.

They will have powers - including compulsory purchase powers - to drive the regeneration of the area and build more affordable homes, and to improve and better integrate local transport, including the ability to introduce bus franchising.

They will also take on the role and functions of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark, who is due to sign the deal today alongside York council leader Keith Aspden and North Yorkshire council leader Carl Les, said this day - Yorkshire Day - was an historic one.

"It marks the return of powers and resources from London to much of the historic North Riding," he said.

“Levelling up – driving prosperity and opportunity in all parts of Britain – is done best when people locally can forge the future of their area. This deal is a big step in that direction."

Cllr Aspden said the proposed deal was a 'significant milestone' on the journey to secure devolution for York and North Yorkshire, and was undoubtedly a historic moment for York, given the significant investment and powers it could potentially bring.

"Devolution represents a real opportunity to secure significant investment and powers for York and North Yorkshire, from progressing crucial work on BioYorkshire, delivering York Central, or helping us become England’s first carbon negative region," he said.

“This proposed deal could unlock 30 years of investment to improve economic prosperity and long-term opportunities for all of our residents and businesses."

Cllr Les said the deal represented a 'huge opportunity' to shape the future of the county for many years to come.

“Whether it is improving skills and education, bringing in more investment to the region or helping improve transport links and providing much-needed affordable housing, the deal will enable us to take far greater control of our own destinies," he said.

“An elected mayor representing both York and North Yorkshire would be a powerful figure to have a seat at the table for further negotiations with the Government, bringing real and tangible benefits to the region.”

Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Simon Clarke said:“Local leaders are best placed to know what their communities need so I’m delighted that the people of York and North Yorkshire will be able to directly elect a mayor to deliver on their priorities."

A Government spokesperson said York and North Yorkshire was the first city and rural region to see devolution on the scale enjoyed by city regions including South and West Yorkshire.