A MAN who went missing early yesterday from his home in the Womersley area of Selby has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police had issued an appeal yesterday for help in finding Neil Smethurst, 63.
It said today: "Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal to find the missing 63-year-old man from Selby.
"We are pleased to confirm he has been located safe and well."
