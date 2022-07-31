NORTH Yorkshire Police say they are 'extremely concerned' for the welfare of a man who went missing earlier today.
The force has tweeted an urgent appeal for help in locating Neil Smethurst, 63, who went missing from his home address in the Womersley area of Selby this morning.
"He's believed to have left on foot sometime after 8am and we are extremely concerned for his welfare," said a spokesperson.
"He is known to have links to Selby, Castleford, Goole and Barnsley.
"He's described as a stocky build with dark greying hair and is believed to be wearing blue jeans and either a white or black t-shirt with a navy jacket and grey Sketchers trainer.
"Anyone who has any information which could help to locate Neil please call us on 101 quoting reference number NYP-31072022-0168 or call 999 for an immediate sighting."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here