A MAN has told how he rushed to the aid of a woman as she sat on the railing of a bridge over York's River Ouse early today, apparently set to jump in the water.

Rafal Miszka said that at about 4am, he and others who were crossing Lendal Bridge spotted the woman sitting on the bridge railings, with one leg dangling over the edge.

"She was balancing over the water," he said.

"I was on my way back home when I saw her sitting on the rail. Me, another car and a scooter stopped on the bridge to check what was going on. We were all strangers.

"The guy on the scooter - I believe he is a security guy - started to chat with her but when I approached I saw there was no reaction from her.

"She started dangerously balancing to the water side so I decided there was no option but to grab her and pull her down from the rails, while the lady from the other car called for help.

"At this moment, she was desperate to jump so we had to hold her strongly and wait for the police.

""The police showed up very quickly, for which I am very grateful. After the police arrived, the woman was still very agitated and tried to break away from the policemen as well.

"They had to lead her to the van by force, where she just calmed down a little."

He believed the woman had been a hospital patient recently because she still had an identification bracelet on her wrist.

The River Ouse has claimed many lives over the years, including some people who have entered the water from Lendal and other bridges.

The shock of plunging intol the cold water can overwhelm people who fully intend to swim and climb out of the river.

*The Samaritans say that, whatever you're going through, you can call them for free, atany time, from any phone, on 116 123.