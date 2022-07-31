A WIDOWER who married his late wife in York will return to the city next weekend to raise awareness of the young onset dementia which claimed her life.
Dr John Hirst said his York-born wife Patricia was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia ten years ago and died from it five years later on 22nd July 2017, at just 66 years of age.
"Following her diagnosis her decline was rapid, resulting in loss of speech, an inability to swallow and for the final months she was forced to use a wheelchair," he said.
Next Sunday, Joihn said he plans to take part in the York 10K, during which he will pass her former school at the Bar Convent and the church where they married in 1978, St Wilfrid's RC Church in Duncombe Place.
"Pat was born in the city and grew up there before going on to train as a nurse at the LGI in Leeds," he said.
He said the York 10K was one of five 10k events plus ten 5k parkruns he was taking part in in her memory, with the aim of raising awareness of young onset dementia and raising funds for Alzheimer's Research UK.
To sponson John, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/50-50challenges.
