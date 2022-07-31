RESIDENTS in a York suburb which has been troubled by anti-social behaviour are being asked to answer a survey so police can 'focus their actitivities more effectively' in the area.
North Yorkshire Police is organising the survey, which it says shouldn't take more than a minute to complete.
"If you live or work in and around the Chapelfields area of York we need your opinions please," it says.
To go to the survey , click here https://survey.northyorkshirecommunitymessaging.co.uk/Survey/REGISTRATION/3105379EAEFFCC3ACFC74AB7678CDE40
