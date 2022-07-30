A WOMAN has been killed in a crash on a North Yorkshire road - and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
North Yorkshire Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on the A171, just outside the village of Cloughton, near Scarborough, at just after 2pm today.
A spokesperson said a silver Honda Jazz travelling from the Whitby direction collided with a black Mazda campervan travelling in the opposite direction near the turning to the Hayburn Wyke.
"The female driver of the Honda Jazz was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene and the female driver of the campervan has been taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries," they said.
"Police are appealing for anyone who saw either vehicle in the area prior to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage or any other information which could help the investigation."
Anyone with information should email: Laura.Elvidge@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101 quoting ref: 12220133717
The spokesperson added that the road was closed and was expected to remain so for some time, and so motorista should avoid the area.
