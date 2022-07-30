FIREFIGHTERS had to break into a York property today after the occupier left a pan on the hob and went out.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Huntington and York fire stations went to the fire in Monkton Road at just before 2pm.
It said they gained entry using small tools and removed the pan before ventilating the property to clear smoke logging.
Advice was then given to the occupier upon their return.
