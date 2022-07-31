A PILE of old seats and other debris fom York's former Mecca Bingop Hall is building up in the old car park after demolition got under way.
The building on Fishergate is being flattened to make way for 276 student flats.
City of York Council gave planning approval in February for the brownfield site.
Site owners York-based property firms Grantside and North Star have appointed Leeds-based Demolition Services Ltd to dismantle the building to allow Olympian Homes to build the flats.
The new building will be called Rialto House, after the famous cinema and venue that was on the site before it was demolished to make way for the bingo hall.
The student accommodation is expected to have its first residents living there in September 2024.
