SCORES of properties in a North Yorkshire town are still without power this evening.
Northern Powergrid said this afternoon that 90 properties in Pickering had been affected by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment serving the area.
It estimated then that supplies would be restored by 6.30pm but it now estimates that this won't happen unti 1am tomorrow.
