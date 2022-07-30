SCORES of properties in a North Yorkshire town were without power until the early hours of today.
Northern Powergrid said yesterday afternoon that 90 properties in Pickering had been affected by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment serving the area.
It estimated then that supplies would be restored by 6.30pm but it later estimated that this won't happen until 1am today, and power is now back on.
