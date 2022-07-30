SCORES of properties in a North Yorkshire town have been hit by a power cut.
Northern Powergrid said 90 properties in Pickering had been affected by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment serving the area.
It estimated that supplies would be restored by 6.30pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here