WALKERS set off this lunchtime on a 24-hour relay walk around a York rugby field to help in the fight against cancer.
One hundred and eighty walkers in 17 different teams are taking part in York's Relay For Life at York RI Rugby Club, in a bid to raise thousands of pounds for Cancer Rersearch UK.
The relay - the first full such event since 2019 because of the pandemic - started at noon today and will continue through the night and tomorrow until noon, said spokeswoman Jo Jackson.
"Relay For Life celebrates the power of community fundraising in the fight to beat cancer," she said.
She added that there would be a 'Candle of Hope' ceremony this evening, in which people would dedicate candles to someone no longer with them, a friend or family member living with cancer or a loved one who had survived.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here