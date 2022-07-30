A WOMAN was rescued after injuring her arm near the Mallyan Spout waterfall, near Goathland, on the North York Moors.
Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team says it was deployed on Thursday at the request of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, following reports of a woman with an arm injury lying on the ground ‘somewhere’ on the path between the Mallyan Spout Hotel and the base of the waterfall in the valley behind the hotel.
It said team members were deployed to the scene, but once it was confirmed that an ambulance service responder had found the patient and was walking her back to the road, the team diverted to a North Yorkshire Police incident at Brandsby.
It said it was asked to assist in a search for a vulnerable female reported missing from home in Brandsby.
"Thankfully the lady was quickly found, safe and well, by a police search team and we were able to stand down from scene."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here