A WOMAN was rescued after injuring her arm near the Mallyan Spout waterfall, near Goathland, on the North York Moors.

Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team says it was deployed on Thursday at the request of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, following reports of a woman with an arm injury lying on the ground ‘somewhere’ on the path between the Mallyan Spout Hotel and the base of the waterfall in the valley behind the hotel.