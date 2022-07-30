POLICE are searching for a man who has not been seen since leaving a North Yorkshire hotel last night.
North Yorkshire Police said this afternoon that it was urgently appealing for the public’s help in finding 67 year-old Philip Towers.
A spokesperson said he was last seen leaving the Unicorn Hotel on Market Place in Ripon shortly after 11pm yesterday evening and officers were extremely concerned for his welfare.
"He is around 5ft 6 in height with a bald head and short, grey goatee beard," they said.
"He is believed to be wearing khaki cargo trousers, a light green/beige t-shirt with a black image on the front, brown leather shoes and a jumper (or possibly fleece) tied around his shoulders.
"He was seen leaving the hotel and turning immediately left towards Duck Hill and Kirkgate."
Police said anyone with an immediate sighting should phone 999 or ring 101 with any other information which could help to locate Philip, quoting ref no 12220133569.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here