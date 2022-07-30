POLICE say a man who had not been seen since leaving a North Yorkshire hotel last night has now turned up safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police said earlier this afternoon that it was urgently appealing for the public’s help in finding 67 year-old Philip Towers.
A spokesperson said he was last seen leaving the Unicorn Hotel on Market Place in Ripon shortly after 11pm yesterday evening and officers were extremely concerned for his welfare.
But another spokesperson tweeted later this afternoon: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find the missing 67 year-old man who had last been seen leaving the Unicorn Hotel in Ripon. We are pleased to say he has been found safe and well.
"Thank you for your support as always."
