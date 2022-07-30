A DRIVER has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences following a minor crash in a Ryedale car park this morning.
North Yorkshire Police said the man was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected Class A drugs and to be driving a vehicle with no insurance, whilst only holding a provisional licence.
They said he was also allewgedly unfit to drive due to drugs, 'not to mention the prescription medication in his possession that was not in his name,' adding: "Oh dear. Bit of a full house there."
