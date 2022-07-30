ONE of York's oldest and smallest shops has been put on the market.

Number 72 Goodramgate is part of the historic ‘Our Lady's Row,’ a terrace of 14th century cottages which are York's oldest surviving row of houses, says property consultant Andrew Hedley, of Blacks Property Consultants.

"It’s a shop where both the property and its window display attract attention – exceptional levels of interest at times," he said.

He said the shop had just 134 sq.ft. of selling space on the ground floor and the same above, while the former Bon Marche shop just across the road was 37 times bigger.

He added that the shop was now available after its previous tenant, Born of Botanics,' had moved to Stonegate as part of ikts success and expansion plans.

the former Bon Marche shop opposite (No. 65) is 37 times bigger!

That’s the totals of each shops two floors being compared.

The good news for the small retailer is that both shops have the same footfall so what an opportunity No. 72 gives.

A City Centre retail unit on two floors and forming part of the historic ‘Lady Row’ (Grade I Listed) at the favoured end of Goodramgate, closest to the busy King’s Square/Low Petergate/Church Street junction. The street remains an important route into the Centre from long-stay car parks (Monk Bar and Foss Bank) - used by both visitors and locals. Nearby shops include Tesco Express, Savers, Boyes Department Store, Watkinson Shoes, etc. City Centre Shop Lease Rent: To Let - New Lease £11,250 p.a. (excl.