Iceland has warned customers of a change affecting stores across the UK this weekend.

The supermarket chain has announced a change to stores to help staff celebrate England’s UEFA Women's EURO 2022 success.

To celebrate England reaching the final this Sunday, Iceland and The Food Warehouse will close its store doors at 4pm and stop online deliveries at 5pm to give staff the chance to enjoy the historic game.

Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland, said: “We’re immensely proud of our lionesses and how far they have come to make it to the final on Sunday.

"Sporting achievements like this don’t happen very often so we think it’s only right to give our store teams the opportunity to watch this historic moment.”

But that’s not all, Iceland will be helping its shoppers roar for the Lionesses with a feast fit for champions. The pizza and drink bundle will be released especially for the final on Saturday 30th July and Sunday 31st July.

The bundle will be available in store and online that will include a choice of two Chicago Town Pizzas and a bottle of 3 litre Pepsi for just £5 – that’s saving of £4.25. Available in the deal will be:

Chicago Town Tiger Crust Cheese Pizza (305g, £3.50)

Chicago Town 320g Tiger Crust Pepperoni Pizza (320g, £3.50)

Chicago Town 315g Tiger Crust Cheesy Ham & Bacon Pizza (315g, £3.50)

Pepsi Max (3ltr, £2.25)

Pepsi Diet (3ltr, £2.25)

Pepsi Max Cherry (3ltr, £2.25)

England will face Germany in the final on Sunday at 5pm.