A WOMAN was treated by paramedics after chemicals spilled from an agricultural vehicle in an East Yorkshire village.

Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the spillage happened at 12.45pm yesterday in Broadhelm Close, Barmby Moor, near Pocklington.

It said fire crews cleared away the spillage with the assistance of the local council.

It said a woman suffering from the mild effects of exposure was treated by paramedics on the scene, adding that the incident left with onsite personnel and advice was given.

 